Neglect under Cong rule causing distress to Mangaluru residents

Mangaluru: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vedavyas Kamath has criticised the Congress-led administration for failing to undertake pre-monsoon preparedness in Mangaluru, alleging that the inaction is causing serious hardship to city residents.

Leading a delegation of former BJP corporators, Kamath met officials of the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) and demanded immediate action to desilt stormwater drains and undertake essential repairs before the onset of the rainy season.

Speaking to the media, Kamath noted that when the BJP held control of the municipal body, pre-monsoon works such as drain and canal cleaning would typically commence by the end of March. However, he alleged that under the present Congress-led state administration, no such precautionary measures have been initiated even as mid-April approaches.

“As a result of this negligence, even the recent light showers led to overflowing drains and water entering houses in several localities,” he said.

Kamath also took aim at the district in-charge minister, stating that no meetings had been convened to address pressing urban issues such as clogged drains, the shortage of drinking water, overgrown and hazardous trees, and widespread garbage accumulation. “The administration’s indifference reflects a deliberate disregard for Mangaluru and the region by the state government,” he added.

The MLA warned that the BJP would continue to raise its voice against this apathy and announced that a meeting involving civic officials and former corporators would be convened within the next few days to push for urgent intervention. He urged the state government to treat the matter seriously and initiate remedial measures without further delay.

Among those present were former Mayors Diwakar Pandeshwar and Premanand Shetty, and former corporators Purnima, Ganesh Kulal, Bharat Kumar, Manohar Kadri, Jagadish Shetty, Sandeep Garodi, Shailesh Shetty, Kishore Kottari, Revathi Shyam Sundar, Roopashree, Leelavati Prakash, Jayashree Kudva, Jayalakshmi Shetty, Veena Mangal, and

Vanitha Prasad.