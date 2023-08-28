New ‘elevated walkway’ ready for passengers at Kempegowda International Airport

Bengaluru: Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has inaugurated a new “elevated walkway” for the convenience of passengers and visitors. This new walkway will connect Terminal 1 to P4 parking. The 420 meter walkway is designed to provide a seamless experience for pedestrians walking towards Terminal 1 and towards the P4 parking lot.

Along with the sleek and modern design of the walkways, passenger-friendly amenities like elevators and escalators are provided so that passengers can enjoy an easy and comfortable walking experience. Design prioritizes accessibility. It makes it senior citizen and PRM (Persons with Reduced Mobility) friendly. A safe pedestrian corridor on foot and ensures a safe and comfortable environment throughout the night. The system extends to adapt to all weather conditions, With the inauguration of this new elevated walkway, BLR Airport reaffirms its commitment towards an inclusive travel experience and delivers unforgettable experiences to passengers through continuous innovation.