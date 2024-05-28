Live
- ED raids Kolkata bizman’s residence in Patna bank forgery case
- Chiranjeevi wishes Bharat Ratna to NTR, remembers latter on his birth anniversary
- Jharkhand is home to beautiful mountains but now making news for mounds of notes: PM Modi
- North Korea voices complaint against China via rebukes on trilateral summit: Seoul
- DMK to take action against district secretaries over non-performance in LS polls
- YSRCP Leaders Express Concern Over Relaxation of Postal Ballot Counting Rules
- Heatwave: Rajasthan govt directs officials to ensure drinking water, medicines
- South Korea, US stage joint air drills amid tension over failed North Korea satellite launch
- Blood cancer cases may be rising among young adults in India, say experts
- IUML leader Kunhalikutty rules himself out of Rajya Sabha nomination
Just In
New Parliament has inspired, strengthened developing India, says Union Minister Joshi
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi stated on Tuesday that the new Parliament inaugurated one year ago on this day, has inspired and strengthened developing India.
Hubballi, (Karnataka): Union Minister Pralhad Joshi stated on Tuesday that the new Parliament inaugurated one year ago on this day, has inspired and strengthened developing India.
In a post on his official X handle he said it has become an institution that has strengthened social justice, women empowerment, and provided opportunities to classes that were previously denied.
“The new 'Sansad Bhavan' has completed one year since its inauguration today. The Sansad Bhavan has witnessed many reforms being rolled out in the country,” Joshi stated in the post.
“The Sansad Bhavan was inaugurated last year under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and has witnessed implementation of historical laws focused on women empowerment. It has led to the path of social justice and comprehensive development of the country,” he maintained.
“All parties have come together to boost the development of the country by joining hands in the last one year. In this historical milestone achieved in the 'Amrit Kaal', the building will inspire continuous efforts towards making the country a developed nation,” Joshi underlined.New Parliament has inspired, strengthened developing India, says Union Minister Joshi