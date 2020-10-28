New STP at city Railway station to treat 5 lakh litres a day

A sewage treatment plant has been set up in Railway Divisional Office (behind Divisional Railway Manager's Office) here to recycle water. The plant set up at a cost of Rs 1.81 crore has the capacity to treat five lakh litres per day. KSR Bengaluru City Railway Station has an average footfall of more than two lakh passengers per day and 168 trains pass through it every day. Water supplied from Cauvery river meets the needs of the station which requires 40 lakh litres/day. Apart from this, BWSSB also supplies water to it.



Water received from BWSSB is used to meet drinking water needs of passengers. The Bengaluru division has eight lakh litres/day effluent treatment plant in order to reduce its dependence on fresh water. Waiting Room, Retiring Room, Pay and Use toilets, Kitchen, Divisional Office, Passenger Reservation System building, Officers' Rest House, Systems Training Centre, were not covered earlier under water recycled by the effluent treatment plant. Discharge from these areas is being let out directly into the BWSSB drainage system.

Presently, about 50,000 ltrs. of water per day is being recycled through the new sewage treatment plant commissioned in June due to less occupation in view of COVID-19 situation. Treatment process at the STP includes the primary, secondary and tertiary treatment, which removes all biological and organic impurities. Water quality, after treatment, becomes at par with drinking water and it is utilised by the railways for gardening, cleaning of platform surfaces, washing of CC Apron. It is planned to utilise the new STP to the fullest capacity, after duly connecting further new assets coming up in the railway premises as well as for flushing of the toilets.