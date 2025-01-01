Live
- When you're captain, you probably get a little bit more leeway as well, says Clarke on Rohit
- Gautam Gambhir's Position as India Head Coach in Jeopardy Amidst Team's Downward Spiral
- Lankan President launches 'Clean Sri Lanka' initiative to heal environment and society
- Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 27: Allu Arjun & Rashmika Mandanna's Film Crosses Rs 1000 Crore Worldwide
- Chess rankings: Erigaisi 4th, Gukesh 5th as nine Indians ranked in top-50 in Open section
- Hyderabad to Get Extended Metro Rail: CM Approves Expansion to Medchal and Shamirpet
- Punjab Vigilance Bureau held 173 on bribery charge in 2024: Top official
- New Orleans Truck Rams Into Crowd, 10 Killed and 30 Injured in Deadly Incident
- Haryana CM hails farmer-friendly decisions by first Union Cabinet of 2025
- Himachal Institute of Public Administration renamed after late former PM Manmohan Singh
Just In
New year revelry, Police book 25 DD cases
The drive against drunk driving in Mangaluru police limits has recorded just 25 cases, according to a police blotter of Jan 1.
Mangaluru: The drive against drunk driving in Mangaluru police limits has recorded just 25 cases, according to a police blotter of Jan 1.
According to the police, the drive against drunk driving was organised on the night of 31 December 2024 in four traffic sub-divisions in Mangaluru police commissionerate jurisdiction in eight major traffic intersections, including Nanthoor junction, Kottara Chowki, Baikampady junction, Kuloor Ayyappa temple, Red Rock Mukka, Mahaveera circle, and Padil junction. The squads placed at these places tested 553 drivers, the highest being in the North Traffic sub division numbering 230, and the lowest being Kottara Chowki at 40 tests.
For the size of the city of Mangaluru, which is also the second largest city in the state known for the consumption of liquor and beer, the numbers do not mean much. This is also for the reason the tipplers played it safe; by not restoring to drive after the New Year party revelry, the youngsters who did not want to be booked by the police under the DD category had taken a person who was a non-tippler along to drive them back. Most of them stayed back at their homes, invited friends and cousins over with food, and extended stay-over facilities to them. As a result, in the major places in the city—Falnir, Balmatta, Bejai, Urva, Kavoor, Yeyyadi, Kankanadi, and other uptown places—tables were available even at 9 pm without reservation.
It is also a fact that since the district administration had opened the beachfront for New Year revelry, the pubs, bars, and restaurants had fewer crowds than usual.
Santhosh Shetty, a bar-restaurant owner at Kulai, told this correspondent that the hotel owners association of Mangaluru Commissionerate jurisdiction had advised the managements of the bars, pubs, and restaurants to organise pick-up and drop-off facilities for their customers in collaboration with the taxi operators.
Another reason for the subdued and highly regulated New Year revelry was that the police had released elaborate guidelines and drunk driving was considered on zero-tolerance levels. Elders of the city were happy that their youngsters were safe even while they had their full party spirits out.