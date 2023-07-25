NHAI Implements Ban on Two- and Three-Wheeler Traffic on Bangalore-Mysore Expressway

Mysuru: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has taken a decisive step to enhance safety on the Bangalore-Mysore Expressway by issuing an order to ban two-wheelers, three-wheelers, bullock carts, tractors, JCBs, and other slow-moving agricultural vehicles. The ban, which will come into effect from August 1, aims to address the rising number of accidents on the 119-km E-Way, which connects Bangalore to Mysore in just 90 minutes.

Since its official inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March, the Bangalore-Mysore Expressway has been under scrutiny due to a series of accidents. Since opening to traffic in October, more than 600 accidents have been reported on the expressway, tragically resulting in over 160 fatalities. The surge in accidents has sparked discussions on enhancing safety measures, particularly concerning the presence of two-wheelers and three-wheelers on the expressway.

Currently, vehicles are permitted to travel at a speed of 100 km per hour on the E-Way. However, allowing two-wheelers and three-wheelers to access the expressway has raised concerns about lane discipline and traffic flow. There have been instances of reckless driving by motorcyclists, resulting in risky situations for other vehicles. The situation worsens at night, as miscreants have exploited opportunities to rob riders of other vehicles on the expressway.

The decision to ban two- and three-wheelers has garnered support from four-wheeler and lorry owners who believe it will contribute to safer and more efficient travel. However, there is resistance from bikers who are affected by the restriction.

NHAI's decision to enforce this ban is a significant step towards curbing accidents and ensuring the safety of commuters on the Bangalore-Mysore Expressway. The move is expected to improve traffic management and reduce potential hazards posed by slower-moving vehicles. By implementing this measure, the authorities aim to create a safer and more streamlined travel experience for all users of the expressway.