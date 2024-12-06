NIA conducts raids in connection with Praveen Nettaru murder case

Mangaluru: In a development related to the murder of BJP activist Praveen Nettaru, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted extensive raids at 16 locations across Karnataka on Thursday. The searches, targeting the residences of suspects linked to the case, began early in the morning and are part of ongoing efforts to uncover further details about the incident.

This latest action follows the NIA’s previous charge-sheeting of two individuals accused of providing shelter to Mustafa Paichar, the prime conspirator in Nettaru’s murder. Nettaru, a BJP Yuva Morcha leader and District Committee member, was hacked to death on July 26, 2022, in an attack aimed at instilling fear among the public.

The gruesome incident occurred in Dakshina Kannada district and was initially registered under an FIR at Bellare police station on July 27, 2022. The NIA took over the investigation on August 4, 2022, invoking provisions under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code.

To date, authorities have arrested 19 individuals in connection with the case, underscoring the wide-reaching nature of the investigation.