Night curfew extended till September 13 in Bengaluru

Night curfew in Bengaluru: To check the spread of Covid-19, Bengaluru police announced extension of prohibitory orders till September 13 in the city. Bus stands, metro/railway stations and airports have been exempted from this order.



Though the cases in the city are under check, Bengaluru police extended prohibitory orders up to 6 am till September 13.

Night curfew will be imposed from 9 pm to 5 am during the period. Section 144(1) will also be imposed prohibiting the gathering of more than four persons in public places.

Violators will be prosecuted under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 of the IPC, and the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020.