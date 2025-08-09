Nirmala Sitharaman Honoured in Udupi, Calls for Women’s Empowerment and Service to Nation

Udupi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday received the prestigious ‘Bharata Lakshmi’ title from Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi. Admar Mutt seer Vishwapriya Thirtha presented the award in the presence of Paryaya Puthige Mutt’s Sugunendra Thirtha Swamiji.

Becoming emotional during her address, Sitharaman said she felt deeply connected to Udupi’s spiritual traditions. She recalled her first visit in 2005 when she was presented a Krishna idol, which she still worships. “I draw strength from prayer and the blessings of the Swamijis,” she said.

She lauded the Ashta Mutts’ role in serving humanity and praised the year-round Annabrahma kitchen that feeds thousands of devotees daily. She described the Koti Gita Lekhana Yajna, aimed at collecting one crore handwritten copies of the Bhagavad Gita, as a yajna-like global initiative to spread Krishna’s message.

Sitharaman also inaugurated the Puthige Mahila Vidyapeeta, calling on women to break the shackles of fear, uphold values, and help strengthen India’s prominence. “Serving human beings is serving God,” she said, adding that Lord Krishna’s blessings were sought for the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and its people.

Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy received the Shrikrishna Geethanugriha award for her contribution to literature and philanthropy, praising the mutt’s global dharma outreach. Karnataka High Court judge Dinesh Kumar was also honoured. (eom)