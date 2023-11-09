No community will be treated unfairly by Kantaraju report: Minister Thandagi

Bengaluru: No community will be treated unfairly by the survey report headed by H Kantaraju of State Permanent Backward Classes Commission said Kannada and Culture Department Shivaraj Tangadagi.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the minister Shivaraj Tangadagi said that the Kantaraju report is now being called a caste census. Originally, this was not a caste census survey, it was not. The report was prepared in the context of educational, economic and social correction. Apart from that, it is not correct to call it a caste report

He said, From Kantaraju's report, the population, education, social and economic statistics of each society will be clearly known. Some community members are protesting against the report. The report has not been submitted to the government. If the report is accepted, I will get it and study it. Even those who are opposing the report let us know if they have seen the report. I will also appeal to Nirmalanandanath Swamiji, It is not right to oppose the report without seeing it. Not a caste census. An economic, social and educational survey has been conducted. He clarified that the survey was conducted to know the educational and economic status of each community.

Earlier, the report was ready during Siddaramaiah's tenure as Chief Minister. But the report was not accepted due to technical reasons. It is not right to raise objections about the report without submitting the report. He said that there is no political interest in this.

Responding to BJP MLA ST Somashekhar's statement that BJP first gives jamun and then poison, the minister said, "We already know this." Somashekhar now realizes the truth. He said ironically that the people of the state know that no matter what we do, when we supported the BJP to form the government by winning as a Independent in the past.