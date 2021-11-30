No lockdown, don't heed to rumours: Karnataka CM Bommai

Bengaluru: Reassuring the people that there is no proposal to impose lockdown in the State, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has appealed to them not to heed to rumours.

Speaking to reporters, he reiterated, "there is no question of imposing lockdown now. Normal life should go on." However, he wanted the people to strictly follow the Covid norms in public places. Institutions too need to function responsibly by adhering to the norms at programmes conducted by them, he said.

The Chief Minister said that his government is keeping a strict vigil on Omicron, the new variant of Covid virus.