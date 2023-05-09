‘Nostalgic’ Bengalurean gets BMTC number for his Tesla car in California

Bengaluru: A young Kannadiga and a native of Bangalore in California, USA has got all attention on social media by putting the registration number of the red BMTC bus he travelled in as a child on the Tesla car he bought.



In 1992, a young man named Chengappa was going to school in bus number 401 B (KA 01, F 232) plying from Vidyaranyapura to Yeshavanthpur. Chengappa was in close association with Dhanapal Manchenahalli, the driver of this bus. For this memory, he got the registration number KA 01 F 232 for the Tesla car he bought.

Dhanpal Manchenahalli shared a photo with the bus with registration number KA 01 F 232 and a video of Chengappa standing with a Tesla car with the same number and reliving his childhood memories on social media. Now that video has gone viral.

“When I was working as a driver at BMTC depot 11 in 1992, my bus was the favourite of many school children. Among those children, Chengappa and Aditya have travelled to school for many years sitting on the engine of my bus. Aditya is now in Germany. Chengappa is still in touch with me. I am eternally indebted to him,” Dhanpal wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.

Chengappa in California said in the video, “Dhanpal I congratulate you on your retirement. 31 years have passed since our first meeting on Route 401B. I liked how you worked diligently and honestly despite the pressure. Our knowledge has increased a lot from you. “I remember the days when I was going to school from Vidyaranyapura to Yeshavanthpur,” he said.

Childhood memories are beautiful. Especially for those who have left the country and are abroad, the memory of the motherland is immense. Always want to relive the memories of their childhood or homeland. No matter how many years pass, a small incident in childhood/homeland, a familiar person is remembered. Currently, Chengappa’s work and memory of his childhood have received a lot of praise on social media. Netizens remembered their childhood bus driver and operator.