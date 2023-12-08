Noted Kannada actress Leelavati passes away

Bengaluru: The popular veteran actress Leelavati of Kannada movies has passed away due to age-related disease on Friday. She was admitted to the hospital due to her health problems. Her health was improving for the last two days. The problem of low BP started suddenly this afternoon. She was immediately admitted to a private hospital in Nelamangala. However, Leelavati died without responding to the doctors treatment.

Leelavathi was bedridden due to illness for a few days. CM Siddaramaiah personally visited actress Leelavati's house to inquire about her health.

The 87-year-old actress Leelavati was suffering from age-related ailments. After the arrival of actor Darshan, Abishek Ambareesh, Girija Lokesh and many others, CM Siddaramaiah also visited the farm house of Soladevanahalli in Nelamangala taluk and inquired about Leelavati's health.

At this time, Siddaramaiah responded to the media and said that he had come to inquire about Leelavati's health as he had come to a program in Nelamangala. She is now receiving treatment at home. In case of hospitalization, I will take care of all the expenses. He praised Leelavati as a real artist. Accordingly, Leelavati was admitted in hospital by her son Vinod Raj, but she succumbed to death without responding to the treatment.