Ola, Uber drivers protest politically motivated: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar

Highlights
Bengaluru: "It is true that private bus owners are suffering from Shakti Yojana. But the protest of Ola and Uber drivers may be politically motivated," said Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.
Responding to questions from the media near Sadashivanagar residence on Monday, DCM Shivakumar said, “We will take action to resolve the problem of private bus owners. Even if the auto drivers are suffering, we will bear it. We are also aware of it, he said.
Scaring the government and causing trouble to passengers is not a good development. The government will definitely listen to all their problems and provide suitable solutions. "From Shakti Yojana all women have got good support," he said.
