One more survey to finalise K’taka Cong Lok Sabha candidates: Dy CM Shivakumar
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, on Wednesday said the Congress is carrying out another round of surveys to finalise candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, on Wednesday said the Congress is carrying out another round of surveys to finalise candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Speaking to reporters after the Congress Election Committee meeting at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office, he said, "We reviewed the reports submitted by the party observers, district incharges, ministers and party workers. We have suggested another round of surveys to further evaluate potential candidates. The list of candidates is not finalised yet and we will hold a meeting in Delhi shortly regarding that. This meeting was organised in Bengaluru in view of the ongoing Budget session."
"The list needs to be finalised at the earliest. We need to ask at least 50 per cent of the candidates to start election related work," he said replying to a query.
Asked about the number of aspirants in each constituency, he said, "We have only discussed the reports provided by various office bearers. We haven't reached that level yet."
Replying to a reporter who asked if there was confusion about the list sent to the High Command, he said, "No list had been given to the High Command yet. Today, we submitted a formal report on the feedback received. It is confidential at the moment."
Asked about sitting ministers contesting the general election, he said anyone can contest the elections and the party is looking at winnability.