Only Hindus can join RSS
Highlights
Bengaluru: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that only Hindus are allowed in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. However, Bhagwat made the statement asserting that Hindu is not a religion, but anyone who is a native of India is a Hindu. Bhagwat said that Brahmins, Muslims or Christians are welcome to join RSS shakhas if they leave their “separateness” behind and come as “sonsof Bharat Mata.” Responding to a question on whether Muslims are allowed in the Sangh, Bhagwat said: “No Brahmin is allowed in Sangh. No other caste is allowed in Sangh. No Muslim is allowed, no Christian is allowed in the Sangh. Only Hindus are allowed.
