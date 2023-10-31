Operation Hasta vs Operation Lotus in full flow ahead of 2024 polls?

Bengaluru: The political scene in Karnataka is heating up yet again as the Congress and BJP have locked horns yet again by making bolder attempts to poach each other’s leaders. It has become ‘Operation Hast’ versus ‘Operation Lotus’ in Karnataka ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress after registering a thumping victory by winning 136 seats in the 224-Karnataka state legislature, implementing five guarantee schemes and consolidating its position, wants to leave no stone unturned to wrestle more than 20 Lok Sabha seats. Presently BJP holds 25 Parliamentary seats out of 28 in the state.



Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress President, had declared a war on poaching and directly gave calls for party cadres to poach the opposition party leaders.

Former CM Jagadish Shettar and former DyCM Laxman Savadi had pulled in major leaders from BJP in north Karnataka. Sources explain that Shivakumar is all set to stake claim over the CM’s post for the 2.5 years tenure, after ensuring grand old party wins in 20 Parliamentary seats.

On the other hand, the BJP which is looking competitive following the alliance with JD(S), is up for a gamble by making attempts to poach MLAs. Though the task appears to be near impossible, the leaders have already started working on it. Karnataka BJP managed to win 66 seats and with the alliance with JD(S) with 19 seats the numbers would be 85. The magic number in the state legislature is 113 and the strength of

Congress is 136.