Operation Kamala, BJP will not dare an encore CM

Udupi: CM Siddaramaiah has stated that while the BJP may have successfully executed 'Operation Kamala' in the past to form the government, this strategy will not work again. In a conversation with reporters on a Saturday, the CM acknowledged the BJP's attempts to destabilise the Congress government in the state but expressed confidence in the Congress MLAs not falling into the BJP's trap, regardless of the extent to which the BJP may go to regain power. Siddaramaiah asserted that BJP leaders may be harbouring dreams of returning to power in the state but deemed their chances slim.

When asked about Deputy CM DK Shivakumar's proposal to rename Ramanagara district as 'Bengaluru South' to leverage the brand Bengaluru for regional development, Siddaramaiah denied any such discussions at the government level, stating, "There have been no official discussions regarding renaming Ramanagara district."

On the topic of alleged irregularities in the sale of scrap items from the defunct Brahmavara sugar factory, the CM assured that the government would investigate any wrongdoing and hold the responsible parties accountable. Additionally, he pledged to conduct an investigation into alleged corruption in the Parashurama Theme Park project in Bailoor, Karkala taluk, when reporters inquired about it.