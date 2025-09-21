Opposition mounts against Sharavathi project

Karwar: The proposed Sharavathi Pumped Storage Project has sparked an unprecedented wave of public opposition in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada and Shivamogga districts. At a grievance hearing held in Gerusoppa, Uttara Kannada, on September 18, more than 9,000 people participated, with the overwhelming majority voicing strong objections. A similar hearing in Kargal, Shivamogga, also saw public resistance.Officials noted that over 4,000 written objections were submitted — reportedly the highest ever received against a single project in the state.

This has raised questions about the project’s environmental, social, and economic costs, as well as the transparency of official communication.Critics allege that the Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) withheld critical details, such as the cost of transmission, the scale of forest loss, and previous rulings of the Green Tribunal concerning the Western Ghats. At the hearing, several experts presented technical and scientific studies highlighting the risks to forests, biodiversity, and local communities.The opposition was notable for its youth participation. Nearly 70 per cent of attendees were from younger generations — Gen Y, Gen Z, and Gen Alpha — who mobilised through social media campaigns, reels, andvideos.