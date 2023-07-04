Our guarantee schemes are getting more publicity, thanks to BJP: DCM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: The Congress government is fulfilling its promises to the people. The people of the state have sent the BJP leaders home to rest and they are protesting unnecessarily as they have no work to do, said DCM DK Shivakumar on Tuesday.

Speaking to mediapersons in Vidhana Soudha, DCM Shivakumar said, BJP leaders should first protest against the central BJP government. Even though there is stock of rice, the central government and the Food Authority of India have refused to supply rice to the state government. Let the Yeddyurappa and Bommai's team fight against this stand of the Centre, DCM said.

Whatever they did, our guarantee schemes are getting more publicity, thanks to them.The people have allowed us to govern, we will govern in favor of the people and keep their trust, He said.

When asked about Kumaraswamy's allegation that one has to pay Rs 30 lakhs to get a job in the Chief Minister's office, he said, "Kumaraswamy is talking out of frustration that he got a low number in the election. So we are not bothered about his words. His allegation is far from the truth. None are being given a job in any office of the government. If he has a record, Let he complain to the Lokayukta officials, let they investigate. It is allowed in a democratic system."