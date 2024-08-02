Outrage over govt response in Neha Hiremath murder case

Hubballi: The brutal murder ofNeha Hiremath(23), a student from a prestigious college in Hublion April 18 last shocked the nation and sparked widespread protests. From Hubli to various parts of the country, people took to the streets to demand justice for the young woman. The incident drew attention from top government officials, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and State Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar, who all offered their condolences and promised swift justice. However, recent comments from the Home Minister have sparked outrage among Neha’s family and supporters.

After the murder, the government assured Neha’s family that her case would be handled by a fast-track court to ensure a quick resolution. This promise was seen as a commitment to delivering justice promptly. However, in a recent statement, Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar appeared to backtrack on this promise, stating that a fast-track court would only be considered “if necessary” and that the decision would depend on the progress of the investigation by the police. This statement has deeply angered Neha’s father, Niranjan Hiremath, who is also a Congress member of the Hubli Municipal Corporation. expressed his disappointment and frustration with the government’s apparent indecision, accusing the Siddaramaiah-led administration of failing to uphold its commitment to securing justice for his daughter.

“The government had promised a fast-track court to ensure that justice is served swiftly in my daughter’s murder case. Now, the Home Minister’s statement suggests that this promise may not be fulfilled. This government has shaken our confidence in their ability to deliver justice,” said an emotional Niranjan Hiremath.

He further demanded that the government and the Home Minister retract their statements, calling them “reprehensible.” Niranjan warned that if the government fails to rectify its stance, he would consider taking further legal action. “This is not just about my family; it’s about ensuring that such heinous crimes are dealt with swiftly and justly,” he added.

The apparent shift in the government’s position has led to widespread criticism, with many questioning the commitment to justice in cases of violence against women. Neha’s murder, which garnered national attention, has become a symbol of the ongoing struggle for justice in India, particularly in cases where political and social pressures come into play.

As the situation unfolds, Neha’s family, along with supporters and activists, continue to demand that the government uphold its promise of a fast-track court, emphasizing the need for accountability and swift action in such

grave matters.