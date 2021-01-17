Over 3,600 get vaccine on day two in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: On the second day of the vaccination, 3,659 frontline warriors were vaccinated at Manipal Hospital, St Philomena hospital and Nursing College, Baptist hospital, Cox Town Maternity Home.

Bengaluru Bruhat Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commissioner N Manjunath Prasad and Health Minister Dr K. Sudhakar visited Manipal hospital.

Dr Ranjith Mohan, consultant, internal medicine, infectious diseases, Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, said, "As part of the battle against the global Covid-19 pandemic staff members and doctors were vaccinated today. Under the Indian government's initiative to protect healthcare professionals and frontline Covid warriors from the dreaded disease, the vaccine was provided free of cost and on a priority basis."

Sharing his experience, the doctor said, "During the elaborate and well organised exercise, the healthcare workers were vaccinated by the hospital's medical team. The vaccine recipients were kept under observation for 30 minutes in the hospital for post vaccination reactions, if any. Thanks to the government and hospital authorities, nearly 4,000 staff members will be getting vaccinated."

Linnet Susan George (24), a nurse at the Manipal Hospitals, who was the staffer to have received the first shot, stated that she was not scared.

"I was not scared before taking the vaccine even though I have comorbidities. I did not feel any pain after taking the vaccine. I would definitely ask more people to come forward and get vaccinated," she shared.

Speaking to the media after reviewing the vaccination at Manipal Hospital, the health minister said that 62% of the people who were vaccinated on the first day in the State were hopeful of getting immunity from coronavirus.

"There were no side effects of the vaccine. Dr. Sudarshan Ballal, who has been vaccinated, has no problem. Thus people should rely on the vaccine. Covid safety measures must be followed despite vaccination. Immunity comes 10 days after the second dose. Until then, safety measures must be followed," Sudhakar said.

Manjunath Prasad after visiting the hospital said that the health workers can still register at the CoWin portal to get vaccinated within a week.

"A total of 3,659 healthcare workers were vaccinated at 4 hospitals til 5.30 p.m. No one complained about any problem after the vaccine," the BBMP commissioner said.