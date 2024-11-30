Patil showcases investment opportunities in State to UK officials

Bengaluru: Minister for Large and Medium Industries, MB Patil, led a series of strategic meetings in England as part of the international roadshow for Invest Karnataka 2025. Key engagements included discussions with Gareth Thomas, UK’s Minister of Services, Small Business, and Exports, British Deputy High Commission, and UKIBC focusing on enhancing economic collaboration and inviting UK-based industries and institutions to Karnataka.

Discussions focused on advancing Karnataka’s position as a global education hub, with specific opportunities for UK-based universities and schools to establish campuses in Karnataka, including within the ambitious KWIN City project. He invited UK businesses and academic institutions to participate in Invest Karnataka 2025

A roundtable with industry leaders, including MBDA, Scrum connect, and others, served as a platform to highlight Karnataka’s pro-business environment, world-class infrastructure, and investor-friendly policies. MB Patil encouraged the participants to attend Invest Karnataka 2025, emphasizing its significance as a global platform to explore investment opportunities and foster lasting collaborations.

Another roundtable, featuring members of the prestigious Russell Group of UK universities, spotlighted Karnataka’s position as a leading hub for education and innovation. The Government of Karnataka outlined opportunities for establishing university campuses in the state, with a special focus on the visionary KWIN City project, which garnered strong interest from participating institutions.

The presentation highlighted Karnataka’s thriving ecosystem for higher education and its appeal to students from across India and beyond. Representatives from esteemed institutions such as the University of Liverpool, University of East London, York University, and University of Wolverhampton expressed keen interest in the state’s vision for KWIN City.

Accompanying MB Patil during these discussions were Selvakumar S, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Commerce and Industries, Gunjan Krishna, IAS, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director, Department of Commerce and Industries.

Invest Karnataka 2025, scheduled to be held in Bengaluru, aims to showcase Karnataka as a global investment destination, fostering partnerships and driving innovation across industries.