Pawan Kalyan watched the app operation of the Forest Department

Bengaluru: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan praised various applications (apps) prepared by the Karnataka Forest Department's ICT department for the conservation of forest and tree wealth, including forest fire alert, patrol alert, forest cover change alert app, e-FIR.

After visiting Aranya Bhawan and watching the demonstration of various apps developed by the Forest Department in collaboration with ISRO, after getting the information, he expressed his appreciation for the priority and concern given to forest conservation by Eshwar Khandre after becoming the Forest Minister.

He opined that Karnataka's action of planting 5.48 crore saplings in 2023-24, geo tagging and auditing how many of them survived is exemplary for all states. Pawan Kalyan requested to train his officers about all these softwares and to supply the softwares.

Responding to this plea, Forest Minister Eshwara Khandre said, Though the states of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh are different, we are all Indians. Even if the temperature rises in any state, it will affect another state. Thus he promised to provide necessary training and software for conservation of forest wealth in Andhra. Forest officers of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka participated in the meeting.