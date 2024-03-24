Perpetrators siphon fuel from mainline, theft worth lakhs reported

Mangaluru: An alarming incident of fuel theft has been reported in the Belthangady region, where perpetrators drilled a hole into a petroleum supply pipeline at Puduvettu and made off with fuel worth lakhs of Rupees. The incident has prompted authorities to take swift action, with a formal complaint filed at the Dharmasthala police station by the affected company.

The station in-charge of Neriya at Petronet MHB Limited, took the initiative to report the theft. According to the complaint, the Mangaluru-Hassan-Bengaluru Petronet pipeline, responsible for supplying petroleum products, fell victim to miscreants who illicitly tapped into the mainline at Aladka of Puduvettu village. Utilising a 2.5-inch diameter HDPE pipe, the thieves managed to siphon off over 12,000 litres of fuel, valued at Rs. 9.6 lakh, over a period spanning March 16 to 19.

The audacious theft involved the excavation of the buried pipeline, which was situated three feet below the earth’s surface, indicating the meticulous planning and execution of the crime.

In response, the Dharmasthala police have launched an extensive investigation into the matter, aiming to apprehend the perpetrators and prevent further incidents of this nature.

The theft not only poses significant financial implications for the affected company but also raises concerns regarding the security and integrity of critical infrastructure like pipelines. As authorities delve deeper into the case, stringent measures may be necessary to safeguard such vital assets and ensure the uninterrupted supply of essential resources.