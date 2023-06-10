Pilikula Biological Park to be handed over to forest dept?

Mangaluru: The Pilikula Development Authority (PDA) is preparing to hand over the Pilikula Biological Park, a zoo that has been under its management for over two decades, to the Forest Department. The decision to transfer the zoo to the department comes in response to recommendations from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) and the direction of Rajiv Ranjan, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden of Karnataka.

M.R. Ravikumar, Chairman of the PDA and Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada, has written to V. Abhishek, Commissioner of the Authority, requesting the transfer to take place by July 31.

In a letter dated June 7, DC Ravikumar stated that the zoo should be handed over to the Forest Department for improved operation and maintenance. The CZA’s Technical Committee, during its 106th meeting on September 27, 2022, renewed the zoo’s license until December 1, 2025, while making specific recommendations.

One of these recommendations highlighted the need for the zoo to be managed by a Director with appropriate financial delegation and proposed transferring the zoo to the Karnataka Forest Department for better coordination in addressing human-wildlife conflict, increased sensitivity to the needs of captive animals, and overall improved management.

Ravikumar cited this recommendation in his letter, referring to a communication from the Deputy Inspector General of Forests at the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Central Zoo Authority, Delhi, dated December 7, 2022. Following the license renewal, the park’s Director, H. Jayaprakash Bhandary, emphasized the importance of complying with the CZA’s recommendations in a letter dated December 20, 2022, addressed to the PDA Commissioner.

Bhandary proposed that the zoo be taken over by the Forest Department for independent management, as forest officials possess the expertise required for running a zoo. His letter concluded with a call for immediate action to transfer the zoo to the Divisional Forest Conservator (DCF) of the Mangaluru Regional Division of the forest department to prevent any harm to the lives of captive animals, visitors, and caretakers. Acting on this, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) sent a letter to Ravikumar on May 30, 2023, urging him to take prompt steps to effect the transfer of the zoo to the DCF, Mangaluru Regional Division.