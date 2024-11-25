PM Modi appreciates Early Bird’s efforts

Mysuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the work of Early Bird, a Mysuru-based organisation, during the 116th episode of his Mann Ki Baat radio program. He highlighted the organization’s efforts in educating children about the importance of birds and nature. Early Bird takes children from urban areas to rural locations to introduce them to various species of birds and educate them on the benefits of wildlife conservation, said the Prime Minister.

Modi emphasised that the organization’s initiative goes beyond just teaching children about birds. Early Bird is also working hard to foster responsible citizenship and environmental awareness among the younger generation. The organization has established a special library and storybooks to aid in this educational mission, the Prime Minister added.

Early Bird focuses on nature education by training both education experts and amateur birdwatchers. They conduct workshops across India in partnership with like-minded organizations, aiming to reach as many people as possible, particularly local groups working with children. The organization uses flashcards, pocket guides, posters, jigsaw puzzles, outdoor games, and creative activities to engage children and promote birdwatching. Modi further remarked that one of the significant contributions of birds, such as the barn owl (also referred to as gudda), to biodiversity is crucial. “We all must have seen barn owls during our childhood,” he noted. He stressed that barn owls play a vital role in maintaining biodiversity and protecting our environment. With urbanization on the rise, barn owls have become scarce, and today’s generation has only seen them in pictures. However, several efforts are being made to bring these birds back. Modi encouraged everyone to contribute in their own way to restore barn owls to their natural habitat, saying, “If we try, barn owls can once again become an integral part of our lives.”

The Prime Minister praised Early Bird’s holistic approach to environmental education, which not only aims to nurture future nature conservationists but also instills a sense of responsibility toward preserving wildlife for generations to come.