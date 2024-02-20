PM to virtually launch facilities at NITK today

Mangaluru: The National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal, known for its robust infrastructure, has expanded its campus with the inauguration of three new hostels - two for boys and one for girls. Named Brahmagiri and Shiwalik for boys, and Godavari for girls, these hostels will be officially inaugurated by the Honorable Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, via video conference at the NITK Campus.

The inauguration ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday at 11:00 am at the NITK campus. The event will be attended virtually by Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; Thawar Chand Gehlot, the Governor of Karnataka; and Siddaramaiah, the Chief Minister of Karnataka. Also present will be Nalin Kumar Kateel, the Member of Parliament, Mangaluru, Dr. Bharath Shetty. Y, the Member of the Legislative Assembly from Mangaluru City North, and Prof. B. Ravi, the Director of NITK Surathkal.

Following the virtual inauguration by the Prime Minister, Nalin Kumar Kateel, Member of Parliament, will address the gathering during a formal programme at the NITK Surathkal campus.

Adding these modern hostels underscores NITK’s commitment to providing top-tier accommodation facilities to its students. Introducing these new hostels is expected to significantly enhance the residential and academic environment on campus, thereby improving overall student satisfaction at NITK.

According to the details provided in the press release by the NITK here today, the new facilities will accommodate 1500 more students in single, double and triple occupancy modes.