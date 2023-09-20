Police busted WhatsApp connected robbery gang

Belagavi: The Gokak rural police have successfully arrested nine individuals who were part of a robbery gang that communicated and coordinated their criminal activities through WhatsApp. The gang, created groups in name of "Khilari Gang of Benachinamarady," and Gokak SP Sarkara gang in whats ap included members Nagappa Madara, Yallappa Geesaningavagola, Krishna Pujeri, Ramasiddha Tapasi, Beersiddha Gundi, Uddappa Khilari, Parasurama Gondhali, and Akasha of Gokak Taluk.

The gang primarily used WhatsApp groups not for ordinary messaging but for planning and executing robberies. They would discuss the details of their criminal activities, including where and how to commit the crimes. The gang members formed sub-groups among themselves, carrying out robberies, extorting money, and instilling fear within the local community.

One of their reported incidents occurred on September 14 when the gang stopped a woman on her way from Gokak to Kanasageri, robbing her of her gold chain and ring before fleeing. The victim filed a complaint at the Gokak rural police station, leading to further investigations into multiple cases related to robbery, extortion, two-wheeler vehicle theft, and cattle theft across various villages under Gokak Nagar, Rural, and Ankalagi police stations.

In response to these incidents, senior police officers formed an investigative team led by Gokak CPI Gopal Rathoda. The team's efforts led to the successful arrest of the gang members. Dr. Bhima Shankar Guleda, the District Superintendent of Police, commended the police personnel involved in the operation. He noted that the gang had likely been involved in additional criminal activities, which would be thoroughly investigated.

The police seized a total of 10,200 in cash, nine mobile phones, 15 grams of gold jewelry, six bikes, one vehicle, and various weapons used in their criminal activities from the arrested individuals. The gang members now face charges related to multiple cases, with further investigations pending.