Police crack down on crimes with high profile arrests, major recoveries

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Police have made significant strides in combating crimes this week, with several high-profile arrests and substantial recoveries. During the weekly press briefing, the Bengaluru Commissioner of Police, B Dayananda provided detailed updates on a series of successful operations conducted across the city.

In one of the most notable cases, the Girinagar Police Station achieved a major breakthrough by arresting two suspects involved in a string of house burglaries. The operation led to the recovery of an impressive haul of 1.141 kg of gold ornaments, 275 grams of fake gold ornaments, and two cars, with the total value of the seized items estimated at Rs. 81.25 lakh.

The Mahadevpura Police Station also reported great success in their ongoing battle against house burglaries. Four individuals, including two accomplices, were arrested in connection with a series of thefts that had left multiple households in the city vulnerable. The police recovered valuables worth Rs. 75 lakh, including 844 grams of gold, 3 kilograms of silver, and two laptops. This operation brought closure to 18 cases registered at various police stations across Bengaluru, demonstrating the effectiveness of coordinated investigative efforts.

Meanwhile, the Electronic City Police Station intercepted a suspect involved in the illegal trade of sandalwood. The arrest resulted in the seizure of 26 kilograms of sandalwood tree bark, valued at Rs. 7 lakh. The police also confiscated the suspect’s car and weapons used in the crime.

Although two additional suspects remain at large, the ongoing investigation is expected to yield further breakthroughs, as the police intensify their efforts to dismantle this illicit trade network.

Kadugodi Police Station made strides with the arrest of four individuals implicated in a series of house and office thefts. The operation led to the recovery of 24 grams of gold ornaments, 11 stolen laptops, and a two-wheeler, with the total value of the recovered items amounting to Rs. 4 lakh. These arrests highlight the pervasive issue of laptop thefts in both residential and commercial spaces, and the need for heightened security measures to protect one’s own property.

The week also saw a focused crackdown on two-wheeler thefts, with JP Nagar and Thalaghattapura Police Stations reporting substantial recoveries. JP Nagar Police arrested two suspects, leading to the recovery of 32 stolen vehicles valued at Rs. 22 lakh. In a separate operation, Thalaghattapura Police apprehended another individual, recovering seven stolen two-wheelers worth Rs. 5 lakh. These arrests reflect the persistent challenge posed by vehicle thefts in Bengaluru and the ongoing efforts of law enforcement to curb this menace.

The Bengaluru Police, through their swift and decisive actions, have demonstrated their readiness to meet these challenges head-on. Thereby, reinforcing their role as the guardians of the city’s peace and stability.