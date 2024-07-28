Police strike back with another week of major arrests and seizures

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Police have had a busy week, successfully apprehending numerous individuals involved in a series of operations targeting house-breaking thefts, chain snatching, drug trafficking, and vehicle theft.

The Bengaluru Commissioner of Police, B Dayananda provided a detailed account of these operations, highlighting the commendable efforts of the city’s police force in maintaining law and order. One of the notable arrests this week was made by Subramanyapura Police Station, where an individual disguised as a plumber was caught extorting a mangalsutra from a resident. Thanks to a vigilant citizen who alerted the authorities via Namma 112, the police arrived promptly at the scene, leading to the recovery of a 73-gram gold mangalsutra valued at Rs. 5,50,000.

In a swift operation on July 18, Puttenahalli Police Station apprehended two individuals involved in a chain snatching case. This operation led to the recovery of a 27-gram gold mangalsutra valued at Rs. 2,02,000, along with the seizure of a two-wheeler used in the crime.

Kumaraswamy Layout Police Station reported the arrest of three suspects, including two women, involved in a theft at a gold jewellery shop on May 4, 2024. The officers recovered a 78-gram gold chain valued at Rs. 4,75,000, underscoring their relentless pursuit of justice.

In a decisive action against drug trafficking, Kothnur Police Station arrested a college student involved in selling ganja to other students and the public. The operation led to the seizure of 2.5 kilograms of ganja and a mobile phone, with a total estimated value of Rs. 1,00,000. This arrest marks a significant step in curbing drug distribution among the youth in the area.

The Anti-Narcotics Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) conducted two successful operations against drug peddlers. In the first operation, officers arrested a foreign national and seized illegal substances valued at Rs. 6,00,00,000. The haul included 4 kilograms of MDMA crystals falsely labelled with reputed company names, two mobile phones, and an electronic weighing machine among other items.

In the second operation, officers arrested a drug peddler from Kerala and seized 746 grams of cocaine worth Rs. 1,50,00,000 from his residence. These operations highlight the ongoing efforts to dismantle drug networks within the city.

In another notable achievement, the Anti-Narcotics Wing of the CCB, exercising their powers under Section 5A of 68(e) & (f) of the NDPS Act, confiscated Rs. 4,40,797 in cash earned by a foreign drug peddler from the sale of illegal substances. This individual had been arrested in March 2024, and the confiscation marks a significant financial blow to the drug trade.

A significant breakthrough came as multiple police stations collaborated to apprehend eight individuals connected to a major two-wheeler theft operation. A total of 37 stolen two-wheelers, valued at Rs. 36,94,000, were recovered, bringing a sense of relief to many victims of grand theft auto across the city.

On July 5, 2024, Konankunte Police Station apprehended an individual in connection with a house burglary case. The accused confessed to stealing a total of 1.386 kilograms of gold ornaments and 1.5 kilograms of silver articles, collectively valued at Rs. 1,00,00,000. These stolen items were recovered, pertaining to 26 similar cases registered across various police stations in the city.

HSR Layout Police Station arrested two individuals involved in a house-breaking theft. The officers recovered 188 grams of gold and 1 kilogram of silver articles from the accused’s residence, as well as an additional 200 grams of gold ornaments sold at a jewellery shop. The officers also recovered a two-wheeler, with the total value of the recovered items amounting to Rs. 28,00,000. However, another suspect remains at large, and the search for this individual is ongoing. These recoveries highlight the effectiveness of the Bengaluru Police in solving complex burglary cases.

The Commissioner of Police lauded the efforts of the officers involved in these operations, reiterating the department’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the city’s residents. These successful arrests and recoveries not only bring justice to the victims but also send a strong message to criminals, highlighting the effectiveness and dedication of the Bengaluru Police in their relentless fight

against crime.