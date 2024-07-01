Pranavananda Swamiji urges respect for swamijis in politics

Yadagiri: Pranavananda Swamiji, a prominent spiritual leader from the Eediga community, has expressed his disapproval of ministers and political leaders insulting Swamijis while expressing their opinions. His remarks responded to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s recent statement discouraging Swamijis from entering politics.

Swamiji emphasised that the community should not accept any disrespect towards their spiritual leaders. He criticised DK Shivakumar’s stance, suggesting that if Swamijis are insulted, politicians should also refrain from entering religious institutions. Furthermore, Pranavananda Swamiji advocated for BK Hariprasad, a member of the Ediga community, to be considered for the Chief Minister position if there is a change in leadership. He also proposed that Hariprasad be appointed as the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president. The debate surrounding Swamijis’ involvement in politics continues, with differing opinions on their role and influence. Political analysts in the state understand that the standoff between the politicians and religious leaders may enter another phase more volatile, when the religious leaders will begin calling political shots in various communities, like Kurubas, Lingayats, Vokkaligas and Eediga-Billavas, which might break the political mandate the various parties like BJP, Congress and JDS hold in the state. These are the main communities that are more religiously motivated.

It could be recalled here that on Friday, a Swamiji from the Vokkaliga community openly suggested that DK Shivakumar, the present Deputy Chief Minister, be elevated to the Chief Minister’s post. The Swamiji had made his remark in front of a large gathering that included the present Chief Minister, S Siddaramiah, who had raised waves in state politics.

More than the Congress, the BJP may suffer or gain. The BJP which is moving piercingly towards Hindu polarisation, may find it hard to achieve that, while on the other hand, there could be a surprising turn of all Swamijis of all communities to follow Hindutva politics the analysts point out.