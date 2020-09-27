Pregnant woman among seven of family killed in Karnataka mishap

Kalaburagi: Seven persons, including four women, of a family were killed early Sunday morning and one man seriously injured when a multi-utility vehicle they were travelling in hit a truck at high speed and rolled into a ditch on Kalaburagi's outskirts in north Karnataka, police said.

A pregnant woman was among the victims.

"The mishap occurred in the wee hours when the ill-fated vehicle hit a truck parked on the roadside and fell into a ditch filled with rainwater, killing all seven on the spot," Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner of police DK Babu told IANS on phone.

Kalaburagi is 630km north of Bengaluru in the southern state.

One male passenger injured in the mishap was rushed to the district hospital for treatment.

"The eight of family were travelling to Kalaburagi from their hometown Aland in the northern district to get admitted a pregnant family member in a state-run hospital for delivery," Babu said.

The district police registered a case of rash driving and sent the bodies to state-run hospital for autopsies.