Pro-Kannada Activists Deface NCP Banners in Bengaluru

Situation Arose When Banners were Written in Hindi
Bengaluru: Tensions escalated in Karnataka's capital on Tuesday as police detained about 20 pro-Kannada activists who were seen defacing flex banners of the already troubled Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
The situation unfolded against the backdrop of NCP president Sharad Pawar and his daughter, Supriya Sule's arrival in Bengaluru to participate in the meeting of Opposition leaders. The agitation gained momentum as the activists vehemently voiced their opposition to Hindi imposition within the state of Karnataka.
The incident of defacing the NCP banners underscores the growing sensitivity surrounding language politics in the region. Karnataka, being a state with a rich linguistic heritage, has witnessed periodic debates over language imposition, especially with regards to Hindi.
While the protest has sparked attention, it also raises concerns about the potential impact on the political landscape in Karnataka.
This protest was second of its kind in demeaning opposition parties in Bengaluru. Few other banners had been put up in Bengaluru mocking the Chief Minister of Bihar for being an “Unstable Prime Ministerial Contender” referencing it to the recent bridge collapse in Bihar. (eom)