Probe reveals ‘VIP treatment’ to Darshan in jail, chargesheet soon

Bengaluru: The investigation into the two FIRs registered in Parappana Agrahara Jail related to the VIP treatment of actor Darshan has almost been completed. During the investigation conducted by the police of Electronic City Sub-Division, important evidence of VIP treatment have been found. In addition, the fact that the prison staff cooperated in this has also been revealed. At present, the police, who have included all this information in the charge sheet, are preparing to submit it to the court. Inside the jail, Darshan had a tea party at a round table and had a video call conversation with an outsider inside the jail. The police, who have investigated these two cases, have prepared a detailed charge sheet. Currently, this charge list is in the final stage of preparation and the police has called for legal experts for final review. Through this, he will get the opinion of the legal experts and submit the charge sheet soon.

The police, who were investigating the hospitality received by Darshan in Parappana Agrahara Jail, have now heard something new. It seems that expensive liquor is being supplied to some rowdies in jail. It is as if alcohol was brought inside the prison from outside in three stages. If the real price of a bottle of liquor is Rs 2,000, it is being paid Rs 25000 to bring it inside.

If a bottle is brought from outside, the one who takes it inside the prison is another person. Then another person delivers it to rowdies. It is said that some prison staff and some prisoners are involved in this supply process. It is like supplying inside and getting money for liquor from outside. At present, the police of the South East Division, which has started an investigation into who brought the liquor, has issued notices to some of them and is ready to conduct an investigation.

Amidst all this, the city police commissioner had directed South East Division DCP Sara Fathima to report on the jail’s state of affairs. According to this, the report of the VIP treatment along with the facts found during the investigation has been submitted to the city police commissioner.

At present, the police, who were investigating the VIP treatment case, have almost completed the investigation and will soon submit the charge sheet to the court. After that, more facts about the illegal activities of the prison will be revealed.