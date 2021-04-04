Prostate cancer cases will rise by 88.3 % by 2040: IARC

Bengaluru: Prostate cancer will witness 88.3% rise in new cases in 2040 in India, according to estimates by International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). Among all the male cancers, prostate cancer will see the highest number of new cases in the year 2040.

Dr Suriraju. V, Chief Urologist at Regal Hospital, said, "Yes we are observing an increase in the number of prostate cancer cases every year. Earlier, that is five years ago we used to receive around 2–3 patients a month.

Every year there is 10-20% increase in the number of prostate cancer patients visiting our hospital. Presently we are receiving at least 10 new cases every month."

"Previously the number of cases that were detected was low. Advancement in technology has enabled experts to detect cancer at early stages itself. This is one of the reasons for the increase in detection of prostate cancer.

Along with that there are a various factors are contributing for the increase in number of prostate cancer cases are increasing" he said.

"Earlier we had thought India had very a lesser number of prostate cancers. But the recent numbers have shown it is not so. Bangalore stands second in organ specific male cancers in India" he added.

The report also states that prostate cancer is highly prevalent in middle-aged and older men. As per IARC data, it is predicted that there will be 92.8% increase in new prostate cancer cases among people with age over 60+ by 2040.

Dr. Suriraju advises that every individual above age 50 must undergo a routine PSA test. This routine PSA test helps in an early detection. Talking about the symptoms he said "Muscle pains, back pain, sudden weight loss, blood in urine are few common symptoms alarming prostate cancer."

Early detection and timely treatment for prostate cancer is highly advised. Ignoring early symptoms could lead to complications.

At Regal Hospital, a 50-year-old man was diagnosed with prostate cancer during February last year and his surgery was due in the month of March. That is when the COVID-19 hit the country and many patients themselves did not want to come for the procedure.

Adding to this was the overwhelming number of patients' in-flow to the hospital that treatment for non-COVID-19 took a hit. This man has now undergone the surgery and is taking radiation therapy. But, doctors say that though he is battling cancer, his lifespan is compromised.

According to Dr. Suriraju changing lifestyle has been one of the drivers of trends in increasing number of new cancer cases. "Environmental changes and lifestyle changes amounts upto 25-30% of among all causes of prostate cancer" he added.