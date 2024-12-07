Protests staged to name Bellandur Railway Station as Panathur

Bengaluru: The Bellandur Railway Station in Mahadevapura Assembly Constituency has been named after Bellandur Road. Residents of Panathur are expressing anger over this. They protested at the railway station saying that the land for the railway station was given by the people of Panathur, but the name was only named after Bellandur, which is five km away.

It has been alleged that no action has been taken despite informing Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan about this, many times. Now, Bellandur Railway Station is being developed at a cost of crores of rupees. On this occasion, locals have expressed their displeasure that a new board has been put up saying Bellandur Road again.

Uninformed passengers are booking cabs and autos to Bellandur and returning to Panathur and facing problems. In this context, the residents of Panathur protested in front of the railway station.

Local residents collected signatures to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Ministers Ashwini Vaishnav and V Somanna and requested them to rename the Bellandur Road railway station as Panathur.

Speaking about this, MP PC Mohan said that he has already spoken to the railway officials about this. He said that he will speak to the railway officials again after coming to Parliament.

In general, the railway station is in Panathur, and the people of Panathur gave the land for the railway station. However, only the name of the railway station is Bellandur, which is five km away. Tell me who agrees with this. The people of Panathur demanded that the concerned authorities should pay attention to this immediately.