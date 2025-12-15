Quantum Physics, Ecology to be taught in 41 new ‘Nehru STREAM Labs’ in Kalyana: Boseraju

Bengaluru: Ina groundbreaking initiative to redefine school education in the state, Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science, and Technology, NS Boseraju, today announced the establishment of 41 ‘Nehru STREAM Labs’ across the Kalyana Karnataka region.

Collaborating with the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB), the project moves beyond traditional STEM learning by introducing a unique curriculum that blends high-end futuristic science with environmental sustainability.

Minister N S Boseraju highlighted that the definition of STREAM has been curated to address both global scientific advancements and local environmental needs. “We are setting a new benchmark for government schools. Under this initiative, STREAM will stand for Science, Technology, Robotics, Ecology, Astronomy, and Mathematics,” said Minister Boseraju.

He further added, “For the first time, we are introducing basic exposure to Quantum Physics at the school level to spark curiosity about the fundamental nature of the universe. Simultaneously, we are placing a massive stress on Ecology. This will be a first-of-its-kind initiative where students get practical exposure to local flora, fauna, and their immediate environment. Our goal is to instill a deep sense of sustainability and environmental stewardship within young minds from an early age.” Dr. Ajay Dharam Singh, Chairman of KKRDB and MLA for Jevargi, stated that the project is designed to catch them young. “To build a future-ready generation, we must introduce them to these concepts early. In this first phase, we are rolling out these labs in 41 schools—one in every Assembly Constituency of the region—to ensure that rural students have the same scientific temper and opportunities as their urban counterparts,” Dr. Singh said.

The KKRDB Secretary has directed the Additional Commissioner of the Department of School Education (Kalaburagi) via a letter dated December 10, 2025, to finalize the list of 41 Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) to ensure funds are released immediately.

Redefining STREAM The Rs 300 Lakh (Rs 3 Crore) project focuses on a holistic curriculum:

Science and Technology: Core foundation.

Robotics:Hands-on automation and coding skills.

Ecology:(Key Focus) Practical fieldwork involving local biodiversity (flora/fauna) and sustainability studies.

Astronomy:Exploring the cosmos.

Mathematics:Advanced problem solving.

Quantum Physics:Basic conceptual exposure (Special Inclusion).