Rahul, DKS meet at Oscar's last rites

Bengaluru: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with KPCC president DK Shivakumar met the family members of late senior party leader Oscar Fernandes in Bengaluru. On Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached Bengaluru to attend the last rites of senior party Oscar Fernandes who passed away on September 13.

The programme is scheduled to begin by paying respect to Fernandez at Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office and later Gandhi will also participate in the final blessing at St. Patrick's Church and burial at Hosur Cemetery.

Veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister Oscar Fernandes died at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Monday afternoon. After suffering a fall at his house while doing his regular exercise, Oscar Fernandes was hospitalised in July. As he was found to have an internal injury, surgery was carried out by doctors. A close confidante of the Gandhi family, Fernandes had always remained a disciplined party man throughout his political life.