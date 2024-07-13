Rahul Gandhi - a loose cannon shooting randomly: Karnataka BJP on his Agniveer remark

Bengaluru: Slamming Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for his Agniveer remark, the Karnataka BJP on Saturday said that the Congress leader was a "loose cannon, shooting randomly and making irrelevant statements".

Addressing media persons at BJP headquarters in Bengaluru, Shivalingayya, a member of the BJP State Committee for Ex-Servicemen, said, "Rahul Gandhi has stated that Agniveers are being used like tissue paper. However, after World War II, when Nehru was the Prime Minister, the strength of our Army, which had 20 lakh soldiers, was reduced to 4 lakh. The consequence of this was seen in the 1962 war when China encroached on our land."

"Rahul Gandhi is like a loose cannon, shooting randomly and making irrelevant statements," he said.

"Rahul Gandhi has irrationally criticised the Agnipath scheme. He said Agniveers are being used like tissue papers and thrown away after service. But it is not true. If they are martyred in service, their families receive Rs 1.1 crore as compensation.

"One of the martyrs has already received Rs 1 crore, and the other has received Rs 1.65 crore (including Rs 65 lakh state compensation). Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh provide higher state compensation. Karnataka does not provide such compensation. He also mentioned that while the Central government has abolished the canteen tax, Siddaramaiah's government is still imposing it," he claimed.

"Under the Agnipath recruitment scheme, Agniveers are being recruited. The main objective is to change the composition of the Army. After the Kargil war, it was decided to reduce the average age. The Army should have more young people and fewer senior guides," Shivalingayya stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is providing the opportunity to the youth to join the Army and contribute to nation-building through the Agnipath scheme, he stated.

"After completing service, Agniveers will receive around Rs 13 lakh in cash. This amount can help them start a business or pursue other employment opportunities, contributing to the country's wealth," he said.

"Now, warfare extends not just on land, sea, and air but also in outer space. PM Modi has advanced our society by 7-8 steps through the One Rank One Pension scheme," Shivalingayya stated.

He pointed out that for Agniveers who leave service, there is a 10 per cent job reservation in the defence department and 10 per cent in public sector undertakings (PSUs) of the defence department.

They also have job reservations in the police, coast guard, airport authority, and other similar organisations, he said.

State Coordinator of the Committee S. Dattatri, state committee member for ex-servicemen Subedar Basavaraj Biradar, state spokesperson Govindaraj S. H., and state economic cell coordinator Kiran Annigeri were present.