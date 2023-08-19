Rahul Gandhi would inaugurate Gruhalakshmi Yojana in cultural city

Bengaluru : The launch details of the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme, a significant initiative by the Congress, have been revised. Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar announced in Bengaluru that the Gruha Lakshmi Yojana event will now take place in Mysuru on August 30 instead of the previously scheduled date of August 27. The program, originally set to launch in Belgaum, was rescheduled to be held in Mysore.

Lakshmi Hebbalkar, the Minister of Women and Child Welfare, shared the update with reporters , expressed her joy at being a part of the Nagar Panchami festival, underscoring its cultural significance. The alteration in plans was explained by the minister, stating that the event intended for Belgaum on August 27 has been moved to Mysore. Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader, is scheduled to visit Bangalore on August 30, and as Mysore is in close proximity, he will inaugurate the program there.

The Gruha Lakshmi Yojana aims to deposit INR 2000 per month into the accounts of housewives. . The shift in the event's venue and date was attributed to various logistical considerations. Initially planned for Belgaum, the program launch has undergone multiple postponements. Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar confirmed that the Gruha Lakshmi Yojana will now be introduced in Mysore on August 30.