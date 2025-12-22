Rajanna–DKS meeting linked to apex bank polls, not power-sharing row: Minister

Raichur: Small Industries and Science & Technology Minister N.S. Boseraju on Sunday clarified that the recent meeting between former minister K.N. Rajanna and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar was solely related to the Cooperative Apex Bank elections and had no connection with the ongoing power-sharing debate within the Karnataka Congress.

Speaking to mediapersons after participating in the National Pulse Polio Immunisation Programme at the KEB School in Raichur city, Boseraju said Rajanna was a senior and experienced leader in the cooperative sector.

“K.N. Rajanna has extensive experience in the cooperative movement and has worked with the Apex Bank for many years. He has his own team within the bank. Keeping the Apex Bank elections in mind and with the objective of ensuring the victory of our party’s candidate, Rajanna and D.K. Shivakumar held discussions,” he explained.

The minister dismissed opposition claims linking the meeting to leadership or power-sharing issues in the state.

He pointed out that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had already addressed questions related to power-sharing on the floor of the Assembly. “The Congress party stands committed to the decision taken by the high command. All leaders will act in accordance with that decision,” Boseraju asserted. Boseraju also spoke in detail about the Pulse Polio vaccination drive being conducted across Karnataka.

He said the Health Department has organised a four-day campaign till December 24, targeting around 62 lakh children below the age of five across the state. “In Raichur district too, the programme has been launched in a systematic manner. Around 400 teams have been formed and nearly two lakh children under the age of five have been identified,” he said.

He added that special arrangements have been made to ensure that children in both urban and rural areas are covered.

“The district administration has taken all necessary steps to ensure that no child is left out of the polio immunisation programme. Similar efforts are being made across the state to ensure the success of the campaign,” Boseraju said.

Later, the minister formally inaugurated the Pulse Polio programme at the KEB School by administering polio drops to children.

The event was attended by MP G. Kumar Naik, Deputy Commissioner Nitish K., Municipal Commissioner Jubin Mohapatra, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Ishwar Kumar Kandhu, District Health Officer Dr Surendra Babu and several other officials and public representatives.