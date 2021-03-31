Ramesh Jarkiholi disappears fearing arrest?

Bengaluru: A day after the woman who was allegedly exploited by Ramesh Jarkiholi recorded her statement in the court, the former minister is said to have disappeared fearing arrest.



The woman, who remained underground since March 2, the day the explosive CD was leaked, appeared before a magistrate on Tuesday afternoon to record her statement. The same day Ramesh Jarkiholi was spotted at Kolhapur Mahalakshmi temple.

But on Wednesday the reports claimed that the former minister was not be seen. It is also said that Ramesh Jarkiholi is said to have shifted his base to Mumbai and is in continuous touch with his legal team. He is likely to file for anticipatory bail. The sources also claim that legal team is working on various legal options available. It is said that the advocates feel that bail application under section 438 of the CrPC would be the best option.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is said to be keeping track of his movements and also his current stay in Mumbai.