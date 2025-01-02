Record on New Year’s Eve, KSBCL Records Over Rs. 308 Crore in Liquor Sales

Bengaluru: Karnataka witnessed a record-breaking surge in liquor sales this New Year’s Eve, with the Karnataka State Beverages Corporation Limited (KSBCL) recording Rs. 308 crore within a few hours on Tuesday.

The Excise Department revealed that sales exceeded expectations, significantly surpassing the target of Rs. 250 crore. From morning until 2 PM on December 31, liquor worth Rs. 308 crore was purchased.

A total of 7,305 liquor vendors procured their stock from KSBCL on the day. The breakdown of sales included Rs. 250.25 crore generated from 483.71 lakh cases of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and Rs. 57.75 crore from 292.33 lakh cases of beer. This brought the total sales volume to 776.04 lakh cases.

The broader trend in December also showcased robust demand. From the beginning of the month until December 27, the corporation reported sales worth Rs. 408.58 crore. This included Rs. 327.50 crore from 622.06 lakh cases of IMFL and Rs. 80.58 crore from 404.99 lakh cases of beer.