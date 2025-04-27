Registration of housing properties in 8 cities at 5.44 lakh units in FY25

New Delhi/ Bengaluru: Registration of housing properties stood at 5.44 lakh units in the last financial year across eight major cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, increasing 77 per cent since 2018-19 fiscal, according to Square Yards.

Other major property markets included Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Noida and Greater Noida.

On Friday, real estate consultant Square Yards released a report, ‘Primary Vs Secondary: Unpacking Demand Trends in India’s Residential Market’, which showed that primary market (first sale) share in total registration stood at 57 per cent, while secondary market (re-sale) took the remaining 43 per cent in 2024-25.

The data includes residential transactions for apartments, plots and villas. In volume terms, secondary transactions rose from 1.22 lakh units in FY19 to 2.33 lakh units in FY25. During the same period, primary market transactions increased from 1.84 lakh units to 3.11 lakh units. Tanuj Shori, CEO & Founder, Square Yards, said: “The residential market has witnessed a remarkable V-shaped recovery since the pandemic, as reflected in the sharp rise in annual housing transactions -- from 3.07 lakh units in FY 2019 to 5.44 lakh in FY 2025, a significant 77 per cent increase. This strong growth cycle has been largely driven by a renewed preference for home ownership, which has bolstered primary sales.”

The secondary market has also gained considerable traction, with its share rising from 38 per cent in the pre-pandemic era to 43 per cent in FY 2025. “This growing preference for ready-to-move-in homes -- particularly in well-connected and established locations -- has steered more buyers toward the secondary segment. The uptick in secondary sales is evident not only in terms of market share but also in absolute transaction volumes,” Shori said.