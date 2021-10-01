Renukacharya, Jeevraj appointed political secretaries to CM

Bengaluru: Former chief minister B S Yeddiurappa's confidants M.P. Renukacharya, who represents Honnnali assembly constituency, and D.N. Jeevraj, former Sringeri legislator, have been appointed political secretaries to Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai.

Both Renukacharya and Jeevaraj were political secretaries to Yeddyurappa when he was chief minister.

Renukacharya, one of the close aides of Yeddyurappa, was a ministerial aspirant. He was upset when he was not given any ministerial berth in the Bommai cabinet.

At a time when there are enough indications of Yediyurappa being sidelined by the BJP in the State, Basavaraja Bommai's decision to appoint his predecessor's close associates as his political secretaries assumes significance.

The government order appointing the two leaders was issued on Wednesday. The appointments are with cabinet ranking and both will be entitled to all the facilities given to a cabinet minister.

Meanwhile, the BJP core committee meeting will be held on Sunday to work out the strategy and select candidates for Hangal and Sindgi by-elections to be held on October 30. The list of candidates is likely to be sent to Delhi after discussions at the meeting. There will also be a selection of electoral in-charge of two constituencies at the meeting.

The BJP has also started the process of candidate selection. The names of Laxman Savadi, Chidanand Savadi and Ramesh Bhusanur for Sindagi constituency are doing the rounds. According to reports, there is a pressure on BJP to give ticket to Savadi's son Chidananda Savadi. Shivakumar Udasi, Revathi Udasi, Kalyan Shettar and Mahantesh Soppin are probable candidates for Hangal constituency.