Residents protest evacuation 

Bengaluru: Evacuation operation is going on in Bengaluru and the residents stood in front of the JCB and staged a high drama. The residents along with former MLA obstructed the clearance by saying that the government is responsible, if anything happens to us. Don’t you have the strength to bulldoze the house of the rich and powerful people? Residents raise their voice to the authorities that Bagmane is encroached upon.

The Residents of Ferns City Layout in Doddanekundi have expressed their opposition to the Rajkaluve evacuation operation. BBMP is conducting Operation Rajakaluve and JCBs are roaring again in action from Monday. A target of 100 clearances has been set in 15 days. Aiming to clear encroachment before the onset of rains, BBMP has decided to carry out clearance operations in Doddanekundi and Panathur in Mahadevpur zone. About 8 to 10 buildings are marked in Doddanekundi.

Mahadevpura zone has started an encroachment clearance operation in Panathur and Doddanekundi. BBMP has collected information that a total of 571 places have to be vacated. The encroachment started from near Bagmane and the Doddanekundi encroachment clearance operation has started.

There is a lot of opposition to the removal of encroachments on the Rajakaluve. In Doddanekundi’s Ferns City, 15 places have been marked and local residents have vented their anger against the BBMP personnel. They said that instead of demolishing the building of the rich people, they are demolishing the building of the poor ones.

A woman had created a huge high drama as the encroachment clearance operation began. She blocked the path by standing across JCB, as if they were not allowed to clear. The house has been seized by the police. After occupying 15 meters, the officials started the operation.

Illegal encroachments are being cleared in Ferns City. After the swimming pool, JCB went to the luxurious club and the Corporation got ready to break the club wall. Corporation officials are ready to completely clear the illegal Rajakaluve route.

Former MLA Nandish Reddy has also expressed opposition to the eviction operation. He insisted that ‘I would not let them carry out the evacuation operation by standing in the middle of the road . In Mahadevpura, the BJP has got a huge lead, so you all are demolishing these buildings in our area’, Nandish Reddy alleged.

‘Instead of clearing from the start of Doddanekundi lake, why did you clear in the middle? Because of this, will there be a flood here ? are you demolishing because BJP has got a lead here? None of us are against Rajakaluve encroachment clearance’.