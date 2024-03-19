Revolutionising Children’s Health with the Launch of Children’s Eye Centre and Dry Eye Clinic

Bengaluru: Zamindar Microsurgical Eye Centre has launched its Children’s Eye Centre and Dry Eye Clinic at GK Arcade, 252, 1st Block HRBR Layout, Kalyanagar, Bengaluru.

The Eye Centre was inaugurated by Chief Guests Dr Shalini Chandrashekar Nooyi, Principal and Dean, Ramaiah Medical College, Professor, Dept of Community Medicine and Technical Advisor- Ramaiah International Centre for Public Health Innovations, Prof. (Dr) P. Balakrishna Shetty Director and Chief of Radiology, ISHA Diagnostics, Fellow in Paediatric Radiology, University of Texas, Vice Chancellor, Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education. (Deemed to be University) in the presence of Dr Samina F Zamindar, Founder and Chief Medical Director, Zamindar Microsurgical Eye Centre.

During the launch, the centre hosted interactive session on Children’s Eye Diseases and Prevention with the experts.

The Founder and Chief Medical Director, Zamindar Microsurgical Eye Centre, Dr Samina F Zamindar said, “The opening of the Children’s Eye Centre would begin a new era of eye care in Bangalore. Our joint vision to take quality affordable eye centre to all in this region. We are happy that a long perceived dream is today been realized together today, to extend this dream of ensuring quality treatment to all in the region.”

Furthermore Dr.Samina F Zamindar explains, “It's concerning to witness the increasing trend of digital abuse among children and its adverse effects on their well-being. The use of digital devices, coupled with prolonged screen time, has been linked to a surge in myopia cases among youngsters.”