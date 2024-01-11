Road constructed after 50 years

Chikkamagaluru: Kalakodu and Eechalu Hole villages in Kalasa Taluk of Chikkamagaluru district are abuzz with joy as a road has been laid after a staggering 50 years, putting an end to the daily struggles faced by the villagers. Previously, the absence of a road forced residents to navigate various challenges in their daily lives.

The newly constructed cement road connects these villages, bringing relief to the more than 20 houses that were previously accessible only on foot. The lack of a proper road meant that villagers faced difficulties in transporting the sick, sometimes resorting to carrying them in sacks. The media highlighted the dire situation of these villages over the past three months, questioning the government, local representatives, and the district administration about the pressing issue.

In response to the persistent reports, the government took immediate action. The MLA of Mudigere decided to construct a cement road and a dirt road for Kalakodu and Eechalu Hole villages, and the roadwork has already been completed. Although there is still some work pending, the progress brings immense relief to the villagers.

In the absence of a road, villagers had endured years of hardship, particularly when it came to medical emergencies. The completion of the road is met with joy, and villagers express gratitude to MLA Nayana Motamma, the media, and the government for addressing their long-standing concern.

Ramesh, a villager, highlighted the lack of road infrastructure over the years and expressed gratitude to MLA Nayana Motamma for taking up the issue. He emphasized that the era of carrying elderly people in sacks to reach the hospital is now over. The road has become a reality after the new government took swift action, providing a much-needed lifeline to the villagers who had been isolated without proper road connectivity.

Nirnak Jain, another villager, shared the festive atmosphere prevailing among the people, marking the end of a prolonged struggle and the beginning of a new chapter with improved accessibility. The completion of the road stands as a testament to the positive impact that community voices and media attention can have on addressing crucial infrastructural needs.