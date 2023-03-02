Rope way will be constructed in 16 places in State: Minister Anand Singh 

Bengaluru: State Tourism Minister Anand Singh said that plans are being made to construct ropeways in many parts of the state and said that the foundation stone for the ropeway construction work at Nandibetta costing Rs 96 crore will be completed by March 15.

Speaking to media persons on Tuesday he said that a guest house is being constructed at Anjanadri Hill at a cost of Rs 20 crore. Blueprint for construction of ropeway is ready. Negotiations have been held to utilise the required private land for rope way.

Under the central government's Parvatamala scheme, survey work for construction of ropeway has been done in Yana in Uttara Kannada district, Kodachadri of Shimoga district, Mullaiyanagari hill of Chikkamagaluru district. He informed that the construction work will be started in many hills of the state with public and private partnership. He said state-owned Jungle Lodges and Resorts (JLR) has made a profit of Rs 15 crore in the year 2022-23, which had suffered a loss of Rs 1 crore two years ago. He informed that the organization is running 26 resorts in the state and four more new resorts will be started soon.

Out of 650 posts sanctioned to the organisation, 187 are permanent employees.

357 employees are working on contract basis, 294 employees are working on outsourcing basis. 50 employees have been made permanent.

Assistance and loan facilities are being provided for the education of employees' children. He explained JLR has provided donation to many government schools near Kabini reservoir area in Chamarajanagara district. JLR managing Director Manoj Kumar , KSTDC MD G Jagadish were present.